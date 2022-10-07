LEONARDTOWN, Md. — On October 6, 2022, school administrators were made aware of a potential threat by a student at Leonardtown High School.

The threat was allegedly made by a student via AirDrop to other students near the end of the day.

The following email was distributed to parents of Leonardtown High School later that evening by the principal:

“I am emailing you to share that LHS administration and the SMCPS Department of Safety and Security have been made aware of a message that some LHS students received during their 8th-period class today. The message was received via “airdrop”. It said, “don’t come to school tomorrow”.

At this time, we do not have any further information. The Department of Safety and Security and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s department is investigating.

As a precaution, additional law enforcement officers, as well as Safety and Security staff, will be at LHS in the morning.

Please know that we take all potential threats seriously and will continue to coordinate with the sheriff’s office to investigate and identify the source of this information.

If you have additional information regarding this matter, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s office at 301-475-8008.

If you have questions, please call the school tomorrow at 301-475-0200. We will make every effort to answer questions as quickly and accurately as possible.”

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the school this morning to provide a further investigation of the incident. Police provided the following update after checking the school:

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office this morning has investigated a threat regarding Leonardtown High School. The investigation has determined the threat to be not credible.

Operations at Leonardtown High School are on a normal schedule today, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.”

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

