Three Blue Crabs Named Mid-Summer ALPB All-Star

WALDORF, Md. – The Atlantic League announced today their Mid-Season Summer ALPB All Star team. On the team, the Blue Crabs managed to have three players on the All-Star roster, David Harris (OF/DH), McKenzie Mills (SP), and Endrys Briceno (RP).

It’s no surprise that the Blue Crabs have three players on the All-Star team, as they finished the first half of the with a 48-18 record, which was the league best.

The 48-18 record allowed the Blue Crabs to comfortably clinch the North Division First Half Title, securing them a playoff spot come September.

David Harris has put the barrel on the ball more times than not. Leading the league in batting average (.358), Harris also leads the Blue Crabs in RBIs (50) and is second in home runs (9). Harris has drastically improved from last year. Playing for the Blue Crabs in 2021, Harris batted .272 with 15 home runs and 79 RBIs.

McKenzie Mills has been the star of the Blue Crabs rotation. Starting as the 5thpitcher in the rotation, Mills was the surprise of the season. The left-handed pitcher is currently leading the league in ERA (2.99) and wins (9). Mills was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in June.

Endrys Briceno played with the Blue Crabs in 2021, posting a 1.57 ERA. Briceno fanned 77 batters in just 57.2 innings. He was awarded the Atlantic League Reliver of the Year in 2021. Briceno didn’t lift off the gas pedal in 2022. Briceno currently has a 0.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in just 30.2 innings pitched.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s premier Partner League. The Blue Crabs call Regency Furniture Stadium home in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com. For media requests, contact Kevin Mitchell at 703-915-4948.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 42 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com