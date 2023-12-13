Tobacco Barn Distillery Named #1 Farm-Based Distillery In The United States

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On December 11, 2023, Tobacco Barn Distillery was acknowledged with an award presented by Governor Wes Moore and Congressman Steny Hoyer for being the #1 farm-based distillery in the United States.

Tobacco Barn Distillery is a veteran-owned business located in Hollywood. They are an ethical, ground-to-glass distillery, and their mission is to create high-quality bourbon and other spirits while also being eco-friendly. The distillery was founded by Scott Sanders, Dan Dawson, and Sean Coogan in 2014 and has been progressing over time with a pattern of success. Last year, they were recognized and awarded the Sustainable Leadership Award, and this was due to their strides in maintaining an environmentally sound farm.

Scott Sanders served as an admiral in the U.S. Navy and was at the helm of an international piracy task force. During this, he became very popular amongst his peers by gifting bottles of Bourbon, which grew his love for the drink and made him see the admiration others had for it.

Dan Dawson was a senior at Chopticon High School during the fuel crisis in the late 1970s when he mentioned to Sanders that he had a farm in his family for generations. He also mentioned that he had a license for distilling corn and ethanol. His knowledge and experience in the field went a long way in helping with understanding the chemistry behind making Bourbon.

Sean Coogan, who served in the Marine Corps, knew of the process involved with the business aspect of distilling. When craft distilling became legal in Maryland, Sean Coogan knew how to get the license to start making bourbon, and with that, Tobacco Barn Distillery was made.

Making the #1 Bourbon in the country requires a lot of farm work, time, and preparation. They start their distilling process by adhering to how bourbon was historically made while also maintaining sustainability for the environment. They start the process by growing their corn on the family farm. Then, it is used to create the base of the bourbon. The company also uses locally sourced rye as well as water from a deep aquifer placed below the farm. Tobacco Barn distills during the day and keeps an eye on every single variable that goes into making their bourbon. They recycle all materials that are used. They donate their mash to local cattle as a food source and also recycle their cooling water. These practices earned Scott Sanders, Dan Dawson, and Sean Coogan the Sustainable Leadership Award by the Maryland Green Registry, and now they are being acknowledged for being the best distillery in the United States of America.

The award is presented by the American Craft Spirits Association. Scott Sanders had presented the idea of entering the contest to Dan Dawson and Sean Coogan, and they both did not want to do it at first, but after some convincing, they entered the competition and won first place.

Margie A.S. Lehrman, the CEO of ACSA, stated in her speech that she would have picked Tobacco Barn for first place based on the packaging alone. The award was made to recognize distilleries that work through the comprehensive process from farming to distilling.

In regards to the business, they all had something positive to say about the success of the business and how it has caused more opportunities in Maryland. Representative Hoyer spoke about the mission of “Make It In America” and how they aim to help create jobs and expand opportunities, he gave praise and thanks to the owners for creating jobs in Maryland and for specifically opening Maryland up to distilling.

“This isn’t just about leading; this is about innovating, and this is about how Maryland continues to come up on top and see what it means to take a risk and be real entrepreneurs inside this space,” stated Governor Moore.

He then went on to talk about how important it is for Maryland to win this award. He looks forward to the growth of the distilling business in our state.

“Bourbon, it’s a great community grabber and gives everyone something to do, especially having somewhere to go where people can just taste and chill out, and have fun. That’s a really good thing,” said Scott Sanders.

The event was filled with a lot of love and appreciation for the distillery—from not only the community but also people who support the entire country and Maryland as a whole. People came together to acknowledge all that they have accomplished so far for the state of Maryland and within the business of crafting and distilling. Scott Sanders, Dan Dawson, and Sean Coogan continue to work with the military and spread the love that they had for Bourbon. They also work with the community in Southern Maryland and Maryland as a whole, hoping to help support other small businesses as well as stimulate the economy.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com