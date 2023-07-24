Town of North Beach Works To Keep A Peaceful Atmosphere At First Fridays

Photo courtesy of Tracy Riley

NORTH BEACH, Md. – Recent fights and large crowds have caused concern for many people attending First Fridays in North Beach.

Earlier this month, several teenagers were involved in fights during the event. One mom said there was so much negative energy that her and her son felt uncomfortable and didn’t want to stay.

North Beach Public Relations Administrator Dawn Richardson says town staff and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department continue to work together to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

“During the July 7th event, a disturbance involving juveniles was reported. However, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department quickly resolved the situation. Our dedicated staff and the Sheriff’s Department will continue working together to ensure that these events are enjoyable for everyone,” said Richardson.

Before COVID, First Fridays was called Friday Night Farmer’s Market. It was held every Friday. Allison Heydrich Leitch attended one of the first events this summer and says she won’t go back.

Photo courtesy of Tracy Riley

“I feel like it’s worse since they started First Fridays. So many people cram onto the boardwalk now because there isn’t a choice to go another Friday. When it was a weekly Friday Night Farmer’s Market, the crowds weren’t as bad and there didn’t seem to be as many issues,” said Leitch.

First Fridays is from 6-9pm in North Beach on the First Friday of each month, May through October. There is a DJ, classic cars, food trucks, beer and wine vendors, small pop-up shops, craft vendors and free beach access. The next First Friday event is Friday, August 4th.

