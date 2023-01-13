GREAT MILLS, Md. – Yesterday, January 12, 2023 a letter from the school administration was sent home to parents from Greenview Knolls Elementary School regarding a student bringing a toy gun to school. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter.

Principal Fowler of Greenview Knolls Elementary School sent the following letter:

“I am writing to provide you with information about an incident at Greenview Knolls.

Today we were informed that a student may have been in possession of a weapon. The school administration, in cooperation with the SMCPS Department of Safety and Security, and the County Sheriff’s Department began an immediate investigation. As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very seriously. Diligent investigation has resulted in a toy gun being recovered from the student. We have followed the school system’s disciplinary recourse in accordance with St. Mary’s County Public Schools policy.

GKES school’s focus has been, and will continue to be, providing a learning environment where students feel comfortable and secure. It is important that we continue to keep the lines of communication open and continue to listen to our students and be alert in our school community. Due to our students (and faculty/staff) continue to follow the SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING motto we were able to act quickly on the information. Please continue to support and urge your child to report any information to school staff.

As always, your student’s safety remains our top priority and all precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of our school community. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school at 301-863-4095.”

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

