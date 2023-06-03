LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On June 3, 2023 at approximately 11:30 a.m., units responded to a trailer fire in Lexington Park in the area of Dana Ct.

Units arrived on scene and found the mobile home with fire throughout it.

A reliable source spoke to one of the neighbors at the trailer fire and the neighbor stated that his wife noticed the trailer on fire next door and he rushed over there and pulled one of the occupants that was sleeping out of the home as well as one dog. It is possible that two dogs and two cats did not survive.

The rest of the occupants of the home were not there at the time.

Multiple fire departments from the surrounding area responded to the scene.

There have been no reported injuries at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.

