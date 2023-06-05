State Fire Marshal Investigates Mobile Home Fire In Lexington Park, Four Animals Dead

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a mobile home fire that occurred on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dana Court in Lexington Park.



According to the investigators, the residence’s interior was the origin of the fire. It took 25 minutes to put out the fire, which started in the living room section of the house.

Officials stated, the lone occupant sustained mild thermal injuries and refused treatment. Unfortunately, two dogs and two cats were unable to escape the fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the fire was an overloaded power strip. The estimated loss to structure and contents is $25,000 and $10,000.

