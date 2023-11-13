Transformers Visit PAX River Naval Air Museum!

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 10, 2023, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee arrived at the PAX River Naval Air Museum!

Hundreds of people came out to see the life-sized models of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. There was food, fun, and an exciting-filled family event day.

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are the good guys, and everybody likes a hero. But the real heroes are the people that work at PAX.

Veteran’s Day is such a great way of showing people what heroes and bravery can do. The military is so important, but sometimes it’s easier to show fictional characters to explain that message to young children.

There were jets and planes that showed human heroes. And those are our true heroes. The Navy has kept us safe from many, many threats. Just as Optimus Prime and Bumblebee kept the world safe from the Decepticons.

When men and women choose to dedicate their lives to protecting others you must respect that. It takes a lot of bravery and courage to enlist, and we should always thank them for their service, especially on this sacred day.

The Blue Angel aircraft was there for viewing and seeing them fly is transformative. Side note, I personally have seen the Blue Angels fly, and it is astonishing what they are capable of.

PAX is a place where some of the best minds in the world go to work. And yet, they still take the time to do family events to give back to the community. When you get the chance, please thank a service member for their service.

Did you get a chance to check out the Autobots? If so, leave your comments below and tell us what you think!

If you want to learn more about the PAX Naval Air Museum, click here: https://paxmuseum.com

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com