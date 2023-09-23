Travellers Rest Farm Sanctuary Launches Blanket Bank To Assist Horse Owners In Need

HUGHESVILLE, Md. — Travellers Rest Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit horse sanctuary in Hughesville that provides a permanent home to senior, blind, disabled, unwanted and slaughter-bound horses, is establishing a blanket bank in partnership with HorsesMasters 4-H club offering a free blanket to help horse owners in need of a little help this winter.

“We want to give back. Neighbors helping neighbors. It’s just that simple, and if we have a way to help horse owners in need we absolutely will do all we can” said Beth Kokoruda, President and Founder of TRFS. “Our neighbors help us, so why not continue to pay it forward? Horses are expensive; maintaining them in the colder months is even more challenging. Blankets provide an extra layer of protection and conserve calories helping them maintain their weight.”

Brigitte Wehrs, HorseMasters 4-H Leader, commented, “My club is thrilled to be working with TRFS on such a great project. Owning a horse is expensive, so it’s nice to have the ability to help others when we can. The HorseMasters 4-H members are going to help sort and label blankets.”

If your horse needs a blanket to keep them dry and warm this winter TRFS and HorseMasters want to help. They accept donations of new and lightly used, but in good working order, blankets. The availability of blankets will depend on what we have in stock. We will do our best to get a blanket for each horse owner requesting one. This is our way to give back to our community and create a blanket bank safety net program to help local horses in need.

The program has a simple application process. All blankets must be picked up at the sanctuary in Hughesville (they are NOT able to ship blankets).

Simply visit their website and apply. They will email you back to confirm they have a blanket that fits your horse’s needs and will let you know that your blanket is ready to be picked up outside the front gate of TRFS in a bag with your name on it. That way you can pick it up whenever is convenient for you, no need for an appointment.

They do their best to help all horse owners in need, but blankets are based on the availability of what size/weight they have in stock. Do you have a horse blanket to donate? They will gladly accept all clean rain sheets, weighted and waterproof turnouts, and stable blankets in all sizes in good condition with no tears or rips. Simply email trfsanctuary@gmail.com with questions or drop off donations at their gate anytime.

The application to apply and eligibility guidelines can be found on their website at: https://travellersrestfarmsanctuary.org/blanket-bank

Travellers Rest Farm Sanctuary (83-4531103)

7450 Emory Pl, Hughesville Md 20637

301-922-7029

https://travellersrestfarmsanctuary.org