Treasurer Davis Sworn In as Maryland State Treasurer

ANNAPOLIS—Treasurer Dereck E. Davis was today sworn in as Treasurer of the State of Maryland for a four-year term. Treasurer Davis initially took office in December 2021, completing the term of former Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Maryland these past 14 months,” said Treasurer Davis. “I thank the members of the General Assembly for their vote of confidence and remain committed to acting as a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars and ensuring that the state receives full value for our investments.”

On February 14, Treasurer Davis had an interview before the Joint Committee on the Selection of the State Treasurer and received a recommendation to advance to today’s ballot vote in a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly.

Since taking office, Treasurer Davis has outlined four priorities: preserving Maryland’s Triple AAA bond rating (the next bond sale is scheduled for March 15); supporting minority businesses; encouraging financial literacy; and modernizing the office’s policies and practices.

This legislative session Treasurer Davis proposed three bills that will allow the office to conduct its business in a more efficient and effective manner.