Tribes MC Raises Nearly $2,600 For The Twin Beaches Children's Fund

Credit: Kelly Archambeault

NORTH BEACH, Md. – On Saturday, December 3, 2023, the Tribes MC held their 36th Annual Toy Drive to benefit the Twin Beaches Children’s Fund. While the event was a success in raising nearly $2,600, Tribes MC is still taking in donations!

The group fundraised out front of the North Beach Town Hall and were accepting donations of new unopened toys as well as cash donations to go towards making this a Christmas to remember for the children of the Twin Beaches Children’s Fund.

Credit: Kelly Archambeault

Some of the physical donations included large bikes, fun Lego sets, and outdoor toys of all kinds to keep the children of the Twin Beaches Children’s Fund occupied throughout the year.

Tribes MC member Ranger states, “I would like to give a heartfelt thank you from the Tribes MC to all the civilians who have donated to this cause and continue to come back year after year helping support families that have been less fortunate and really need our help.”

Even with the event being a great success the Tribes MC group is still accepting donations to help reach their goal before the deadline. To donate please visit the QR link below.

Credit: Kelly Archambeault