Tropical Storm Warning In Effect For St. Mary's And Calvert

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen will move north-northwestward toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast today before moving northward near the Mid-Atlantic Coast Saturday through Sunday.

The main threat will be a storm surge with inundation around 2 to 3 feet most likely for locations along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay as well as the shore of the tidal Potomac River. The highest water levels will be around times of high tide Saturday through Saturday night.

Rainfall will most likely average between 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts up to 5 inches possible. This may result in isolated instances of flooding, especially for low lying and flood prone areas. The heaviest rain is most likely to occur Saturday into Saturday night.

Tropical Storm force winds are most likely over southern Maryland and the nearby waters south of North Beach along the Chesapeake Bay and south of Cobb Island along the tidal Potomac River. However, gale-force winds are expected along the waters father north along the Chesapeake Bay as well as the tidal Potomac River. Gusty winds and a saturated ground may cause downed trees and power outages.

While the severe weather threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out across southern Maryland on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Residents are advised to prepare for hazardous wind conditions, including possible damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Additionally, the storm may cause large tree limbs to break off, with some trees possibly snapping or uprooting. Fences and roadway signs could be blown over, leading to scattered road obstructions, particularly in urban or heavily wooded areas. Hazardous driving conditions may arise on bridges and elevated roadways, and scattered power and communication outages are possible.

Be sure to monitor local news outlets for official storm information and that you are signed up for local emergency alerts through Calvert County Alert: https://member.everbridge.net/892807736721595/new