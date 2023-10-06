Trunk or Treat Locations In Southern Maryland 2023

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Gather your little goblins and ghouls because it’s that spooky time of year again! Southern Maryland is all set to transform its parking lots into Halloween wonderlands with trunk or treat events that are a safe and fun alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. From local churches to community centers, here’s a guide to the top trunk or treat locations where your family can enjoy a night of candy, costumes, and Halloween thrills.

CALVERT COUNTY

October 14, 1-3 pm hosted by Optimist Club of Calvert at College of Southern Maryland – Prince Frederick Campus (115 J W Williams Road Prince Frederick, MD) | All children participating must have a (free) ticket. Reserve your ticket here.

October 27, 5-8 at Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge (265 Solomons Island Rd S, Prince Frederick, MD) | Get ready for a galaxy of candy, costumes, and unforgettable memories. Dress up in your scariest or most creative costume and bring your family and friends for a night of Halloween magic. Special Guest Appearance: Darth Vader – Tom O’Connell.

October 31, 5:30-8 pm hosted by Property Owners Association of Chesapeake Ranch Estates at CRE Campground (295 Thunderbird Dr, Lusby, MD) | We are having the Trunk or Trick only this year due not having enough volunteers to decorate and man the haunted trail for the hayride. Cars are set up from 4:45-5:30, gates will close at 5:30 and the bus from Lake Lariat will bring kids and families to the campground. Please no dogs at this event.

CHARLES COUNTY October 27, 6-8 pm at Connect Church (19 Irongate Drive, Waldorf, MD) | Free Event. Get ready for the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat extravaganza where you can dress up, collect treats, and have a blast with family and friends! October 26, 2023 at 6 PM – 8 PM – Charles County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Arrr 3rd Annual TRUNK or TREAT Located in the parking lot of CCSO Headquarters 6915 Crain Highway, La Plata – Rain Date: October 27. Divisions within the Charles County Sheriff’s Office will decorate the trunk of their vehicle and hand out candy. Free community event! If you have any questions, please contact Sergeant Gilroy 301-609-6255

October 28, 12-3 pm hosted by 301 Derby Dames at Charles County Fairgrounds (8440 Fairground Rd La Plata, MD) | This is a free, family friendly event. We are collecting nonperishable food items that will benefit our local food bank. In the past, we’ve been able to collect enough to help 27 families receive Thanksgiving meals. You’ll be able to enjoy food from one of the food vendors on site and shop as you walk through our vendor village. Costumes are encouraged. Please leave your pets at home. For safety, children must be accompanied by an adult! After visiting the trunkin’ path, head to the south side of the fairgrounds where you can pay to see the 301 Derby Dames battle it out against each other in their annual RedRum vs. Slashers bout. Doors open at 5 pm. Game starts at 6 pm. Admission for the roller derby game is just $10 per adult, and $5 per child. Interested in decorating a trunk? Fill out this form.

October 28, 1 pm to 4 pm hosted by RCA Capital Region (11100 Billingsley Rd

Waldorf, MD) | There is no cost to attend this event, but please register both yourself and your guests so we will be able to obtain a proper head count. Please feel free to contact Alumni Coordinator, Loreal Hamilton with any questions at lohamilton@recoverycoa.com or 240-754-5661.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY October 14, 2-5 pm hosted by Girl Scouts Association 10 at St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds (42455 Fairgrounds Rd, Leonardtown, MD) | $2 Per Child, food trucks, SMCSO cruisers, face painting, and carnival games.

October 22, 12-3 pm hosted by Get Over It Jeep Club of Southern Maryland at Bowles Farms (22880 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD) | Bring your kids dressed in costume and let them have some fun at “Jeep Trunk or Treat.” The Jeep Club wil be decorating the Jeeps and giving out candy to the kids (while supplies last). Admission to the farm is required.

October 26, 5:30-7 pm at Greenview Knolls Elementary (45711 Military Ln, Great Mills, MD) | Sign up to decorate your car trunk and join the fun! https://forms.gle/rA8V8gDCidx89h4C6

October 26, 5:30-7:30 pm hosted by Little Protégés Early Learning Centre at The Woods at Myrtle Point (45373 Makamie Lane, California, MD) | Live DJ, kids activities, crafts, K’s Lunchbox, and Spinderella. To sign up your trunk, please contact Colleen at director@littleproteges.com.

October 28, 12-4 pm at Town Market LLC (22675 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD) | We will have the classic cars all set up and ready to give out candy to all the little ghouls, goblins, and monsters. Crafters and Food vendors will be onsite.

October 28, 5:30-8 pm at Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad (28120 Old Flora Corner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD) | Open to all ages. Trunks needed! Please contact us if interested, 301-884-2900.

October 28, 1-3 pm at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum (22156 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD) | DURING EVENT TIME ONLY: Adults will receive reduced admission of $7 when accompanied with a child in a costume. Children in costumes are free. Registration is open for those who would like to participate.

October 29, 6-8 pm at Real Life Church (27399 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD) | It’s rain or shine! We want to see your costumes, and we’ll have tons of trunks, fun, and oh–yeah–LOTS OF CANDY! There is NO CHARGE for admission and it’s a great opportunity for safe and family-friendly fun for kids and their families to have an incredible time together! Bring a friend (or a few!) and join us for one of the community’s biggest annual events.

If we missed your Trunk or Treat event, please send your information to news@thebaynet.com to be added!