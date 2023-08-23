Photo of sculpture finalists (left to right): Ali Mirsky, Christopher Duffy, Thomas Sterner, James O’Neil, and Gary Jameson.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition (TBOAAC) is thrilled to announce that after an initial round of scoring of sculpture applications, four artists/artist teams were selected to move on to round two of the selection process.

For round two, each artist or team was awarded $1,500 to construct a scale model of their sculpture and present them along with their artistic concepts to the selection committee for a final round of judging. The models were unveiled at a small reception on August 18 and are fabulous!

The final sculpture design selection will be announced at the TBOAAC Glow Vigil on August 31, 2023 at the North Beach boardwalk pavilion. Once the winning sculpture design is announced, the artist/team will have one year and $30,000, pending funding approval from the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) 2024 Public Art Across Maryland Grant Program to complete the sculpture.

The full-size sculpture will be unveiled on August 31, 2024 in its permanent installation at the Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden in North Beach, MD.

Congratulations and best wishes to all four artists/artist teams who made it to the final selection round of the TBOAAC Overdose Awareness/Memorial Sculpture Project – “Their Lives Matter”!

Shown above are the artists and their models of the sculptures for committee review and final selection.

TBOAAC thanks the Maryland State Arts Council, CCHD Local Behavioral Health Administration, Town of North Beach, and Town of Chesapeake Beach for their support of this project.

TBOAAC Sculpture Project Coordinator: Sandy Mattingly

TBOAAC Chair: Town of Chesapeake Beach Councilman Keith Pardieck