HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On June 2, at approximately 1:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Mervell Dean Road and Clarkes Landing Road for a serious motor vehicle accident with occupants trapped.

First units on the scene found a three-vehicle collision with two trapped in one vehicle. Hollywood VFD Rescue Squad 7 arrived and went to work stabilizing the vehicle with the person trapped.

Crews deployed the HURST Jaws of Life extrication tools to free the trapped occupant using the spreaders and cutters to remove the door. Firefighters deployed a hand line for protection during the extrication.

The trapped occupant was extricated in 5 minutes and turned over to EMS for care. The second patient that was initially trapped, self-extricated prior to the arrival of Rescue Squad 7.

A total of 3 patients were evaluated by EMS. All 3 patients were deemed Traumas and EMS requested Aviation for transport. Two adults were taken by Maryland State Police, Trooper 7 to a local trauma center. The child was taken to a local children’s center by MSP Trooper 2.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com