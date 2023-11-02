Daniel Abdul Bangura

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 6:32 p.m., Deputy Tavares responded to the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 110 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick, for a reported robbery in progress.

Investigation revealed Daniel Abdul Bangura, 19 of Laurel, jumped the counter and stole prescription medication, but was quickly detained. A second suspect, Thomas Ruedy Heaton, 24 of Rockville, was located in the suspect vehicle and detained.

Both suspects were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Bangura was charged with Strong Armed Robbery, Second-Degree Assault, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Disorderly Conduct. Heaton was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, CDS: Possession- Not Cannabis, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.