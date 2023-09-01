Two Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges In Indian Head Investigation

Delonte Reginald Johnson and Russell Marcell Chesley

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On August 23 at 2:16 p.m., detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section initiated an investigation based on a report of possible illegal drug activity in the area of Mattingly Avenue in Indian Head. Detectives observed two males involved in what appeared to be a drug transaction.

Upon further investigation, detectives recognized one of the suspects, Russell Marcell Chesley, 35, of Indian Head, as having an active warrant relating to previous drug charges and failure to appear in court.

Upon approaching the suspects, Chesley was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, N,N-Dimethylpentylone (Boot) and Suboxone. The other suspect, Delonte Reginald Johnson, 31, of Suitland, had an active warrant for his arrest. Chesley was charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and other related charges. Johnson was arrested for the warrant. The Narcotics Enforcement Section is investigating.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.