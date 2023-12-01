PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Two Calvert County Public Schools’ (CCPS) students will serve as student pages during the 2024 Legislative Session of the Maryland General Assembly (MGA), which runs from January to early April.

Congratulations to Northern High School students Margaret Rathgeb and Paige Plater who were selected to represent Calvert County in the 2024 MGA Page Program, and to Patuxent High School student James Oster who was selected as the alternate. Students were selected through an application process held in the fall.

Margaret Rathgeb, Paige Plater, and James Oster

The MGA Page Program is designed to build student interest in state government and broaden student leadership skills. Selected pages serve two nonconsecutive weeks during the thirteen weeks of session.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to learn first-hand about the legislative process and engage with Maryland’s senators and representatives,” shared CCPS Supervisor of Student Services Molly Wanamaker.

Maryland’s page program began in 1970 by House Speaker Thomas Hunter Lowe with the approval of the Maryland State Board of Education. Each year, 105 pages and 36 alternates are selected from across the State to represent their schools and counties in Annapolis. For more information about the Maryland General Assembly Student Page Program, visit https://dls.maryland.gov/careers/student-page-program/.