Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On February 3, 2023 at approximately 12:44 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Hollywood Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in the roadway with multiple occupants reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene.

One patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and the second patient was transported to Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com