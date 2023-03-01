WALDORF, Md. – On February 27 at 2:27 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Lancaster Circle in Waldorf when they observed a male attempting to gain entry into a Hyundai which was parked in a driveway.

As the officers approached, the male fled and got into another Hyundai which was occupied and parked nearby – the rear window of that car was broken out.

The officer was concerned the vehicle may have been stolen due to recent auto thefts of Hyundai’s in the area and across the region.

The officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled to New Forest Court where two passengers jumped out; the driver fled and was last seen in the area of Old Washington Road. Officers canvassed the area and located the two passengers who jumped out of the car.

They were apprehended without incident. One of the males, age 16, was in possession of a loaded firearm which had an extended magazine with 15 rounds.

He was charged as an adult with rogue and vagabond, 4th – degree burglary, and weapons violations – he is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age. A district court commissioner released him from the Charles County Detention Center on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

The other male, age 16, was charged as a juvenile on a juvenile offense report with rogue and vagabond and 4th – degree burglary. In accordance with Maryland law, he was released to a parent. PFC Wagner and Sgt. Harris are investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.