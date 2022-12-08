Timothy Wayne Brooks and Christopher Glenn James

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James, age 33 of Bushwood. James removed his GPS monitor while on pretrial release for charges of burglary, theft, and driving while intoxicated. James is a white male, 6’1” and weighs 270 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Timothy Wayne Brooks, age 51 of Lexington Park. Brooks removed his GPS monitor while on pretrial release for charges of theft, motor vehicle-unlawful taking and CDS possession. Brooks is a black male, 6’2” and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James and/or Timothy Wayne Brooks is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at (301) 475-4200 extension 71959 or by email at Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.