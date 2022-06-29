Joequan Daequeze Bush

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On 6/29/2022, Sgt S. Barlow conducted a traffic stop in the McDonald’s Parking lot, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD.

Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, suspected Marijuana was observed in plain view. One of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Joequan Daequeze Bush, 20 of Lexington Park, MD, fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance later. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

A search of the vehicle revealed an additional loaded handgun, belonging to a 17 year old male passenger of Lexington Park, MD.

Investigation revealed both guns were previously reported stolen, one through Frederick County, MD and the other through St. Mary’s County, MD.

Bush was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under 21, Regulated Firearm: Stolen, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession. Bush was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

The 17 year old male was charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under 21, and Regulated Firearm: Stolen.

