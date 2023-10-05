Recco Bouknight and Jeffrey Coachman

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged two men in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspects are 49-year-old Jeffrey Coachman and 53-year old Recco Bouknight. Both are from Washington, DC. They are charged with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tyzaiah Gaither of Washington, DC.

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 5:50 pm, officers responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Road in Temple Hills. Gaither was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified Coachman and Bouknight as the suspects. The preliminary investigation revealed both suspects shot Gaither multiple times. Detectives believe Gaither had attempted to steal money from Coachman before the shooting. After shooting the decedent in a parking lot, Coachman intentionally ran him over with his car as he and Bouknight fled the scene.

Bouknight and Coachman are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. Both suspects are in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0036697.