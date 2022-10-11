Two Transported After Collision On Golden Beach Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On October 11, at approximately 12:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Golden Beach Road in the area of Oaks Acres Drive.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one person trapped. Firefighters extracted the patient and turned them over to EMS.

A total of two patients were transported to a local hospital.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

