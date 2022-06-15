Two Transported After Overnight Vehicle Collision Into A Pole In Coltons Point

photo courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

COLTONS POINT, Md. – On June 15, at approximately 12:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single vehicle accident on Coltons Point Road in the area of Beach Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the single vehicle off the roadway into a pole. Two occupants were injured but able to self- extricate.

One patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and the second patient was transported to Capital Region Trauma Center.

