Credit – Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department

DUNKIRK, Md. – At around 6:52 p.m. on March 7, police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Brickhouse Road and Southern Maryland Blvd for a serious motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved in the collision with two occupants trapped and multiple patients injured. Firefighters quickly began stabilizing the vehicle and used hydraulic rescue tools to free the trapped victims.

Credit – Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department

EMS evaluated the patients on the scene and transported three of them to local hospitals for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

