CALIFORNIA, Md – On December 10, 2023 at approximately 9:18 a.m., units responded to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road in the area of Oak Crest Road.

The collision involved 2 vehicles with one possible entrapment. Units arrived on the scene to find 2 vehicles off of the roadway.

It was reported there was no entrapment for either of the vehicles. EMS evaluated the occupants of the vehicles and both operators were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com