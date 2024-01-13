Two Victims Allege Child Sex Abuse By Babysitter's Son In 1990s, Suspect Held Without Bond

BROOKLYN, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has launched an investigation into an alleged child sex abuse case from the 1990s, according to a recent announcement. The incident reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Bishop Avenue in Brooklyn, MD.

The two victims, who were between the ages of six and ten at the time, claimed they were sexually assaulted by their babysitter’s son. The accused was reportedly 18-21 years old during the period of the alleged offenses. Upon receiving the report, the department initiated an immediate investigation.

Following coordination with the Anne Arundel County State Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained charges against the suspect, Malcolm Adams, a 52-year-old Baltimore resident.

Judge Sarah Hamil issued an arrest warrant for Adams on January 4, 2024. Additional charges were added the next day, with another arrest warrant issued by Judge Margaret Strakna.

On January 11, 2024, Adams was located and arrested based on these two open arrest warrants. He faces a total of 22 charges and is currently being held without bond. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for February 7, 2024, at 8:45 AM at the Annapolis District Court.

While an arrest has been made, the investigators believe there may be additional victims. The department is urging anyone with information on this case or other potential cases to contact them at 410-222-8610, or via the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Charges: 2nd Degree Rape – 3 Counts

2nd Degree Sex Offense – 4 Counts

3rd Degree Sex Offense – 5 Counts

4th Degree Sex Offense – 5 Counts

2nd Degree Assault – 5 Counts

