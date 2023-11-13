Two Young Men Killed In Sunday Morning Fatal Collision

SHADY SIDE, Md. – Two young men tragically lost their lives in a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday morning.

The incident took place on November 12, 2023 at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Shady Side Road at Deep Cove Road.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, a 2022 Toyota Rav4 was traveling eastbound on Shady Side Road when it veered off the right side of the road. The vehicle collided with a fence and a BGE pole after entering a drainage ditch.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Jason Jose Solano from Rockville, Maryland, and the passenger, 27-year-old Christian Alvarado from Lanham, Maryland, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the AACPD Traffic Safety Section.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

