Ulta Beauty Theft Suspect Wanted For Stealing Fragrances

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Ulta Beauty located at 845 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick on Jan. 22, 2023.

Investigation revealed the suspect picture below entered the store and placed two bottles of men’s fragrances into the front pockets of his hoodie and exited the store without paying for the items.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hooodie with the brand name DIME on the front, pajama pants, and black slide on shoes.

The two items stolen were 1 Dior Sauvage EDP 3.4 oz fragrance bottle and a 1 Paco Rabanne 1M Parfum 3.4 oz fragrance bottle. The total value of stolen items was $243.00.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/ or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Ashley at 301-641-0308 or John.Ashley@Calvertcountymd.gov.

#ShareAlert

Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 .

Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.