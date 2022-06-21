UM Charles Regional Honored For High Standards In Stroke Care

UM Charles Regional Medical Center and its stroke team received two awards from the American Heart Association: Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke GOLD PLUS with two Targets: Stroke Honor Roll and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

LA PLATA, Md. – For the fourth year in a row, the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has been recognized for excellence in the area of cardiovascular care, specifically as it relates to heart disease and strokes. The hospital is designated a Primary Stroke Center.

The American Heart Association uses its Get With the Guidelines program as a benchmark for exceptional care. It assesses hospitals across the country for their ability to follow up-to-date, research-based guidelines that help to lead to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions.

Based on these criteria, UM Charles Regional received two awards, the Get With The Guidelines – Stroke GOLD PLUS with two Targets: Stroke Honor Roll and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. These titles represent the commitment of the hospital and its stroke team to improving quality care and patient outcomes.

“The dedication from our team can’t be overstated,” said Joseph Moser, MD, UM Charles Regional Chief Medical Officer. “We see the devastation that these diseases can cause in our community and we want to give as much assurance as possible to our neighbors that we’ll be able to support them in their time of need.”

According to the AHA, heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. The association also acknowledges the close association between diabetes and heart failure.

By following protocol for medication, follow-up resources, and continued education, UM Charles Regional demonstrated high levels of care in all critical categories.

“We are pleased to recognize the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, MD, FAHA, past president of the AHA.

These latest accomplishments come after years of success for the hospital’s Center for Diabetes Education and designation as a Primary Stroke Center.

UM Charles Regional earned the Stroke GOLD PLUS award in 2018, 2019, and 2020 prior to receiving these new titles based on their 2021 data.

The hospital’s Center for Wound Healing recently brought home two prestigious Healogics awards: President’s Circle and Center of Distinction.