UM Charles Regional’s Center For Wound Healing Earns High Accolades

The UM Charles Regional Center for Wound Healing earned for 2021 the Healogics Center of Distinction Award, given to only 25 of the more than 600 centers nationwide, and the President’s Circle Award. Most of the center’s team, from left, are Ruth Keys, Front Office Coordinator; Stephanie Powers, LPN, HBO technician; Elisa Swift, RN; Nolan Dinsmore, RN; Erica Hall, RN, Clinical Program Director; Rachel Katsouros, RN, Clinical Nurse Manager; Whitney Hart, RN; Christine Brann, RN; and Angelica Partin, Front Office Coordinator. Not pictured is Suryakant J. Patel, MD, Medical Director.

LA PLATA, Md. – The Center for Wound Healing at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has once again earned recognition from Healogics, a leading wound care provider, for exceptional care.

This spring, Healogics awarded the Center for Wound Healing with two prestigious titles. The Southern Maryland hospital now boasts the honor of being both a 2021 Center of Distinction and 2021 President’s Circle award recipient.

The center earned the Center of Distinction award last year.

These two awards are among the highest recognition given by Healogics Each requires meeting strict standards for clinical and operational results. Just 25 of Healogics’ over 600 wound care centers are selected for the President’s Circle Award, with approximately 285 earning the Center of Distinction honor each year.

At UM Charles Regional, the Center for Wound Healing recorded 6,395 wound care visits in 2021. Among those patients, the multi-disciplinary team was able to accomplish a Wound Adjusted Comprehensive Healing Rate of 85% as well as a Patient Satisfaction Rate of 95.56%

“Our team’s approach to care is people-first and patient-centered,” said Erica Hall, RN, Clinical Program Director of the center. “It’s really fantastic to see that recognized, and I know our patients also appreciate our dedication to excellence.”

In addition to the dedicated providers, the Center for Wound Healing is also home to some of the most advanced technology in the field. Available treatment options include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, wound dressings, wound debridement, bio-engineered skin substitutes, traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and multilayer compression therapy.

The center’s compassionate care and talented wound care team have brought relief to patients suffering from chronic non-healing diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and non-healing surgical wounds.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our Center for Wound Healing,” said Joseph Moser, MD, UM Charles Regional Chief Medical Officer.

“This quality of care is on par with the best cities across the U.S. and every member of our team truly puts their heart into what they do.”