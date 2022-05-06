NEWBURG, Md. — On May 3 at 7:19 p.m., Traffic Operations officers were conducting commercial vehicle inspections in the 12600 block of Crain Highway in Newburg when they stopped a truck for an inspection.
During the stop, the officers learned the driver did not have a driver’s license.
Upon further investigation, it was found the passenger in the vehicle was in possession of a handgun.
The driver was issued traffic citations. The passenger, Santiago Gonzales, 54, of North Carolina, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal transportation of a firearm.
On May 4, a district court commissioner released Gonzalez from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.
