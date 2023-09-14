Upper Marlboro Fatal Crash Under Investigation

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 38-year-old Courtney Chapman of Upper Marlboro.

On September 12, 2023, at approximately 10:00 pm, officers responded to the 6400 block of Chew Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Chapman was traveling westbound on Chew Road, when for reasons that remain under investigation, crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree. Chapman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0054135.