BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.

The Prince George’s County resident said he plans to put most of his winnings into savings, but promises a big holiday season this year for his grandchildren.

“We’re going to have a good Christmas, oh yeah!” he said, adding that he buys tickets a few times a week, when he has a hunch or is “feeling lucky.” He added that his $50,000 Powerball win is far and away the most money he has ever won. He bought the lucky ticket at Brentwood Liberty located at 3730 Rhode Island in Brentwood.

Another 15 players across Maryland who bought tickets during the big Powerball jackpot roll have yet to claim prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. And another five Powerball players in Maryland have won similar amounts in drawings since the jackpot was won, but have yet to collect their winnings. Maryland Lottery draw game winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

As of Nov. 23, the big unclaimed winning tickets sold during the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot run are:

A $1 million ticket purchased Nov. 2 at Cross Key Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore

A $200,000 ticket purchased Oct. 22 at 7-Eleven #38648, 10730 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia

A $100,000 ticket purchased Sept. 5 at Harris Teeter #384, 323 Copely Place, Gaithersburg

A $100,000 ticket purchased Nov. 2 at Wawa #556-E, 12502 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

A $100,000 ticket purchased Nov. 6 at Smallwood Village Exxon, 2010 St. Thomas Drive, Waldorf

A $50,000 ticket purchased Sept. 28 at Lobby Shop 2, 1 North Charles Street, Baltimore

A $50,000 ticket purchased Oct. 5 at W Express, 5143 River Road, Bethesda

A $50,000 ticket purchased Oct. 10 at Kenilworth Express, 4836 Kenilworth Avenue, Hyattsville

A $50,000 ticket purchased Oct. 19 at Schroeder’s Liquors, 479 North East Road, North East

A $50,000 ticket purchased Oct. 25 at Route 40 Sunoco, 5612 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore

A $50,000 ticket purchased Oct. 29 at Edgemere Convenience, 7308 North Point Boulevard, Baltimore

A $50,000 ticket purchased Oct. 30 at Congressional Sunoco, 1469 Rockville Pike, Rockville

A $50,000 ticket purchased Oct. 31 at Giant #347, 10480 Campus Way, Upper Marlboro

A $50,000 ticket purchased Nov. 5 at Royal Farms #111, 1200 Ponca Street, Baltimore

A $50,000 ticket purchased Nov. 6 at the Maryland House rest stop on I-95 near Aberdeen