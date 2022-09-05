Upper Marlboro Man Wins Big With Early Morning Scratch-Off Run

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Sometimes you just wake up with a lucky feeling. That’s how a Lottery player from Upper Marlboro described the events that led to his $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win.

An early morning trip to an area retailer and two scratch-offs later, the 62-year-old healthcare worker was down on one knee, still shaking in excitement after discovering his big win on a Big Cash Riches scratch-off.

The lucky man said it was a 6 a.m. trip to Marlton Exxon that led to his fortunate purchase. The Prince George’s County resident had gotten up before anyone else in the house and said he felt a bit lucky.

When he arrived at the Upper Marlboro business, he purchased two scratch-offs, went to his vehicle parked outside the store and scratched off his $10 games. He was initially unsure of what he was seeing.

“I didn’t have my reading glasses, so I just squinted at it before heading into the store to scan it,” said the player.

When the machine chirped and displayed the result, the puzzled player could only make out a long string of zeros. He left the store and quickly made his way home, where he could see the result with 20/20 accuracy.

“When I saw it good, I fell to one knee and began to hyperventilate,” he said.

The winner told Lottery officials that although he doesn’t have immediate plans for the windfall, the sum is nice to have in the bank. “I have no big needs, so I will probably just sit on it,” he explained.

The Big Cash Riches scratch-off hit retail stores last December. With this win, the game has just a single $100,000 top prize remaining along with three undiscovered $20,000 prizes and five $10,000 prizes.

Also celebrating the win is the lucky Prince George’s County retailer. Marlton Exxon located at 7625 South Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro will collect a bonus of $1,000 from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off of $100,000 to $1 million.