Valentine's Day Stanley Cups Cause Chaos At Target Stores

Credit: Leave it to Beaver Photography via Facebook

Dozens of people stood in long lines outside Targets nationwide to get their hands on limited edition colored Stanley cups, released for Valentine’s Day.

Stanley cups have been around for over 100 years, but influencers on Instagram and TikTok influencers have caused the cups to grow in popularity.

One woman posted a video of her Stanley Cup surviving a car fire and the company ended up buying the woman a new car.

Target released Cosmo Pink and Red Valentine’s Day edition cups and posted signs limiting customers to only two cups each.

At one store in Arizona, a crowd of people swarmed the table to get their hands on one.

If you’re still looking for these limited edition cups, you may be out of luck. Stores sold out within minutes. There are people currently selling them on Poshmark and Facebook Marketplace for up to $100 though.

Target reportedly does plan to collaborate with Stanley in the future.

