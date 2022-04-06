WASHINGTON – [Yesterday], U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) met with President Biden’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Senator Van Hollen released the following statement after their meeting:

“I was honored to sit down with Judge Jackson today to discuss her experience and qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court. Our meeting reinforced what I already knew to be true: She is an outstanding choice and has the judgement and the background necessary to sit on our nation’s highest court. Judge Jackson has always sought to deliver justice equally, fairly, and thoroughly, and that approach was all the more clear in our meeting today. I look forward to voting to confirm the historic choice of Judge Jackson – who will serve as both the first Black woman on the Court and the first public defender. And, as I discussed with Judge Jackson in our meeting, I hope once she gets settled on the Court, she’ll visit us in Maryland.”

During their meeting, Senator Van Hollen and Judge Jackson discussed her experience and background, including her connections to Maryland. The Senator invited Judge Jackson to join him in the future at the historic Public School 103 in Baltimore, where Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall went to school. Judge Jackson indicated she would welcome the opportunity to make such a visit. Senator Van Hollen recently secured $1 million in federal funding to support the renovation of the building into Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center to provide community services in West Baltimore.