CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – In the late evening hours of June 12, 2023 and into the early morning hours of June 13, 2023 vandalism occurred on homes, streets, signs and vehicles throughout the Chesapeake Village community. The Town of Chesapeake Beach Public Works team is actively working to address areas of vandalization within public spaces.

The Twin Beach Deputies responded to the occurrence and is seeking assistance from anyone who may have seen something or has any information on their home security system to include video footage that can be used to identify the suspects responsible.

Please contact S. Grierson and Reference Case #23-42135 at samuel.grierson@calvertcountymd.gov or by phone at (301)956-4488.