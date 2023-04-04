Vape Pen Containing THC Recovered From Student At Piccowaxen Middle School

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On March 31 at 11:50 a.m., school administrators at Piccowaxen Middle School notified the school resource officer that they found a student in possession of a vaping pen; a thumb drive used to charge the vaping pen; and two cartridges with an orange substance, which contained THC, an active ingredient found in marijuana.

The items were recovered and the student was charged on a civil citation with possession of cannabis less than 10 grams.

The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-3282 ext. 0573.