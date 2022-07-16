HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., first responders were called to the scene at Mervell Dean Road in the area of Clarks Landing Road for a reported crash.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved in the crash in the intersection.

Reports indicate that at least one patient is currently being looked at by EMS for a potential transport.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.