HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident this afternoon.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. on March 31, first responders were called to the scene in the 24000 block of Three Notch Road for reports of a serious crash where a vehicle had overturned. Crews were advised that one patient was possibly trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle which appeared to have rolled over with no patients trapped inside.

EMS evaluated the patient for potential injuries on the scene, but they eventually signed a refusal of treatment. The driver of the vehicle, a female, was observed on the scene being administered a field sobriety test and later was taken into police custody by the Maryland State Police.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they become available.