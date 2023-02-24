Photo credit – Commissioner Eric Colvin via Facebook

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – After several years of cellular coverage issues in the area Verizon recently added new antennas to the cell tower located at the St. Marys County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.

This improvement was made possible through a special agreement with Verizon, which was authorized by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County in October.

The new $320,000 cell tower antennas will improve service for schools, first responders, businesses, and people in the nearby area.

The antenna is positioned around 140 to 150 feet in the air to provide a wide range of coverage.

