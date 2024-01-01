GREAT MILLS, Md. – On December 30, 2023, a community celebration of life was held in memory of Marcus Tyrone Harris, a long-time employee of St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks. The celebration took place at Chancellors Run Regional Park in Great Mills.

On December 27, 2023, a motor vehicle accident in the area of Willows Road and South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park claimed the life of Marcus Tyrone Harris, a beloved member of the community.

“I want to welcome you to Chancellors Run Regional Park, the home of Tyrone’s office, and the foundation and hub of his investment in Recreation and Parks and the community for over 30 years,” Arthur Shepherd, the Director of St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks, stated at the beginning of the ceremony.

“Tyrone was a major asset to the department through positive youth development and programming and ways of mentoring, outreach, and through youth sports. I miss Tyrone.”

Many public figures of St. Mary’s County such as Commissioners Eric Colvin, Mike Hewitt, and Scott Ostrow, along with Sheriff Steve Hall were in attendance.

“To the family, we at the Sheriff’s Office want to relay our condolences to you and know that you have an army of people at your disposal anytime, day or night,” stated Sheriff Hall. “The relationship that I enjoyed with Tyrone was one that I’ll just sum up very, very quickly. It’s one of the least appreciated things that you can get in another human being. It’s been touched on a little bit, but it’s reliability. Anytime you called, he picked up the phone, and by that example he taught me to do the same. We relied on one another for one thing that was most important for Tyrone, and that’s the safety of children when they’re playing at his parks. So we did what we had to do to make sure that was done. When I had to go to Parks and Rec earlier to break the news, it was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do. But I’m not gonna grieve, I’m gonna be grateful. Because I was actually in a graveyard earlier today, and I ran into Coach Big Country, who’s here, and he said that Tyrone had taken a chance on him and changed his life by giving him the opportunity to coach children. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Many other public figures, friends, peers, colleagues, and family members spoke about their times with Tyrone and what made him such a wonderful person.

To watch the full celebration, click the video at the top of the article.

