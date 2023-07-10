CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The annual Town of Chesapeake Beach Independence Day Fireworks Display successfully launched Saturday night in a safe manner for all to see – thanks to the coordinated effort of many.

The Town launched approximately 25,000 shells from two 30 x 90 ft barges centered in the Chesapeake Bay as a backdrop to the Chesapeake Beach Veterans’ Memorial Park. The barges were loaded in southern Anne Arundel County and transported to the location on the day of the event per the Town’s permit with the US Coast Guard and the State Fire Marshall. Logistics around this occurring are widely impacted by weather events within a 4-5 hour window that make the transporting of explosives extremely dangerous.

Safety: Thank you to the State Fire Marshall, our Captain of the transporting tug boat, our Pyro technicians, the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department (NBVFD), Twin Beach Deputies, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway for ensuring all safety measures were accounted for in the water and on the land to ensure the safety of the event. The weather delays created many moving parts requiring coordination with several agencies – coordination that could not have occurred without clear communication, partnership and a united priority of safety.

Funding: Thank you to the Mayor and Town Council for continuing to budget for and fund the Town of Chesapeake Beach annual fireworks display in support of local businesses and for the enjoyment of Town residents, County residents and visitors of the Town.

Coverage of the Event: Thank you to the Board of Calvert County Commissioners and the Calvert County Department of Economic Development for their support of the Town’s event through Calvert Broadcast. If you were unable to view the live stream you will want to check out the recording here. Even if you were able to see the display in person, the recording provides a very unique view of the display linked with the display’s associated music and a live countdown from our very own “Quacks the Duck” of the Chesapeake Beach Water Park – you will not want to miss it!