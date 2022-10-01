Volunteers Needed on October 21st, 22nd, 28th, & 29th

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Haunted Happenings are back at Sotterley with a new take on past favorite events! Nightmare on Sotterley Lane gets spooky on October 21st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th at 7pm, but we need your help to make it happen.

We are looking for:



Makeup Artists who can create theatrical looks using prosthetics and latex.

Technicians who have or can use projection software, have lighting history, are handy with tools and woodworking, and/or have innovative and creepy ideas.

Scarers who will create atmosphere along the route (no speaking lines, only noises).

Production crew who can help with admissions, trail security, and other logistical needs.

Volunteers must be 15 years of age or older.

We are also looking for some item donations.

Please contact us if you have large black sheets, large black or dark spandex materials, cheese cloth in black or white, neon paint, spider webs, fog machines, fog juice, skulls, skeletons, battery powered LED lights, dolls than can be painted, or scary masks and are willing to donate them to our event.

If you are interested in any of these volunteer/donation opportunities, please contact Kim Husick at officemanager@sotterley.org