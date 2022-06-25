ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – We are pleased to announce that the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland has been selected as a top 100 public art project by CODAworx, a global online community that celebrates design projects that feature commissioned artwork.

Please visit CODAworx online and vote for the Commemorative as the 2022 People’s Choice.

The College’s Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland provides visitors with the space to acknowledge and learn from the lives of those who once toiled here, while providing a place for reflection and introspection about the nature of slavery and its connections to modern society.

Construction of the Commemorative began in July 2019.

The project was completed on October 31, 2020 and opened to the public on November 21, 2020.

Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee, RE:site Studio, were the creators behind the project.

Learn more about how St. Mary’s College honors the enslaved by visiting https://www.smcm.edu/honoring-enslaved/

By Gretchen Phillips – SMCM