Vote: Who Will Win The Commanders vs Eagles Game?

This iconic rivalry will write a new chapter as the Washington Commanders host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29, at 1:00 p.m. at FedEx Field.

Who will win?

Last week, the Commanders lost their game against the New York Giants 7-14, bringing their season record to 3-4. The Giants bested the Commanders in every major category. The Giants had a total yardage of 356 to the Commanders 273. They also beat them in passing yards, rushing yards, and yards per play.

For the Eagles, they defeated the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, beating them 31-17. They led in every significant category, totaling 111 more total yards than the Dolphins. The Eagles have been outstanding so far this season, with a record of 6-1. They are currently the number one seed in the NFC East, while Washington is third.

However, we still could be in for a very competitive matchup. The last time these two teams faced each other earlier this season, on October 1, the score was 31-34, which the Eagles barely won with an overtime field goal. All aspects of each side’s offense were very well matched.

Historically, the Commanders lead the all-time series between them and the Eagles 89-84-6, with a total of 179 meetings so far.

So, who do you think will win this Sunday’s game? Vote now!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com