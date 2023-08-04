Waldorf Fire House Water Tower Being Dismantled

Credit: Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

WALDORF, Md. – On July 31, 2023, crews began to dismantle the water tower off route 301, Crain Highway, just south of Route 228/Leonardtown Road, at the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

The dismantling is expected to take approximately 30 days, pending any weather-related delays.

According to the Charles County Government, the tower was built in 1960, the Waldorf Fire House Tower was once an important component of the Waldorf Water System. However, with the introduction of taller, larger towers, the Fire House Tower became obsolete and has been out of service for over 14 years.

As of right now, there are no plans of a new tower being built in that location.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com