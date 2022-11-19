WALDORF, Md. — Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives(ATF) recently arrested a Waldorf man after he was charged with the murders of a mother and her three children in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Jonah Adams, 35, was identified as a suspect as he was involved in a relationship with the adult victim, JoAnna Cottle, 39, and he is the father of two of her three children.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on November 18, first responders were dispatched to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road in Chester, Virginia, for a reported disturbance at the residence.

One neighbor near the property described to police that they heard “three bangs”, but said they believed it was just people breaking into vehicles.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers entered the residence to conduct a welfare check and located four victims who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

Cottle and her three children, a 13-year-old and two 4-year-olds, were pronounced deceased soon after first responders arrived.

According to police in Chesterfield County, Cottle was reportedly the person who placed a phone call to 911. She initially told police she saw Adams outside her residence.

According to a police spokesperson, Cottle remained on the phone with police until gunshots rang out and she could no longer be heard. Adams was confirmed to have been nearby when the shooting took place.

Adams was arrested by ATF near his Waldorf residence, which is located in the 11400 block of Saint Martha Court and remains in custody in Maryland.

Adams has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in Virginia and is charged as a “fugitive from justice” in Maryland.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

